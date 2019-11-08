Tyson Fury isn't done with the WWE just yet. Coming off a victory against "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Halloween, Fury is scheduled to return to SmackDown this Friday, November 8 in his hometown of Manchester, England.

The heavyweight champ defeated Strowman last week by way of count out after landing a stiff right jab, and it certainly doesn't look like their feud will end there. The official WWE preview for Fury's SmackDown appearance reads:

As reported on WWE Backstage, The Gypsy King is slated to appear when the blue brand broadcasts from the lineal heavyweight champion’s hometown of Manchester, England. With Fury in the building, Braun Strowman shouldn’t be far behind as the two brawlers have unfinished business. Are Fury and Strowman headed for another epic collision?

The Gypsy King, who reportedly made approximately $15 million for participating in the Crown Jewel match, still has a date with Deontay Wilder on the horizon, although that rematch has not yet been officially confirmed. Fury and Wilder's first bout in December 2018 was an absolute thriller which ended in a controversial split draw, with the scorecards at 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113.

Their rematch is rumored to take place in February 2020, but until then it looks like Fury will be happy to collect WWE pay checks.