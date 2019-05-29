The Undertaker will make his return to Monday Night Raw next week, ahead of his first-ever matchup against Goldberg at the WWE "Super ShowDown" event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

The Undertaker, 54, has popped up here and there over the last couple of years, with his most recent appearance coming at the April 8 edition of Monday Night Raw immediately following Wrestlemania 35. The Deadman's last official match came at the November 2018 "Crown Jewel" event in Saudi Arabia, where he and Kane lost a tag-team match to Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Goldberg, 52, has not competed in WWE since dropping the Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

In addition to Goldberg vs Undertaker, the WWE has also announced the following matches for the Super ShowDown event: Triple H vs Randy Orton, Baron Corbin vs Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler vs WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley, Andrade vs Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party in a Handicap Match, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history.

WWE Super ShowDown will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East on June 7 starting at 2pm ET.