WSTRN Close Out The Summer With "WSTRN Season, Vol. 2"

WSTRN's had the summer on lock with a few singles but much of that was in anticipation of their new project, WSTRN Season, Vol. 2. The project arrived earlier today after releasing several singles in the past few months including "Medusa" ft. Unknown T, "Maggie & Stardawg" and "Night & Day." Laced with 16 tracks in total, WSTRN enlists a few artists for some assistance such as the aforementioned Unknown T, Miraa May, and Vallejo's own, SOB x RBE.

WSTRN Season, Vol 2. follows the release of their 2018 EP, DOU3LE 3AK. Louis Rei and Haile continue to hold it down as Akelle Charles is away for the time being. However, Louis and Haile's chemistry becomes even stronger as they blend together R&B, dancehall, hip-hop, and pop to form their unique sound.

It's officially WSTRN Season.