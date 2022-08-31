Author Jessica Hopper says that Kendrick Lamar once talked her then-toddler into putting down a sharp kitchen knife during an interview prior to the release of good kid, m.A.A.d city. Hopper recalled the story during a pair of tweets posted online, Tuesday.

In response to a post asking for a "true story from your life that sounds made up," Hopper wrote: "I was doing a phone interview with Kendrick Lamar when my then-toddler son appeared holding a very sharp kitchen knife he did not want to let go of and Kendrick talked me through safely disarming him."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

After the tweet began going viral, Hopper added: "Well this certainly blew up. If you'd like to read the interview/piece I did on Kendrick, right before Good Kid came out -- it's in my book,The First Collection, which you can find at most indie bookstores and libraries."

In addition to her collection, Hopper's writing has appeared in GQ, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, The Guardian, Elle, Bookforum, and more outlets over the years. She's also been the editorial director for MTV News and a senior editor at Pitchfork.

In response to the story, many of Lamar's fans began replying with lyrics the rapper could have used in the situation.

“I remember you was conflicted, about putting down that big scary knife," one fan wrote, referencing To Pimp a Butterfly.

Check out Hopper's tweets below.

[Via]