Professional wrestling legend Jim Cornette has officially resigned from NWA after making an offensive joke during Tuesday night's episode of NWA Powerrr. According to Wrestling Inc, Cornette made the following comment while calling a match between Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis.

"Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!"

The episode of Powerrr was temporarily pulled so NWA could edit the comments out.

NWA issued the following statement on Wednesday:

Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance. To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we've established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward. We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.

Cornette made light of the situation on Wednesday morning, tweeting the following, "Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately? This coming Friday's Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity."