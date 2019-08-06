Adidas and Foot Locker recently "unvaulted" the streets of Tokyo, bringing its influence to the U.S. and Canada with a trio of limited edition Adidas NMD R1s. The special edition sneakers were originally only available exclusively in Japan in 2018, but they're now available in North America for the first time ever.

With that in mind, we took the Adidas NMD R1 Tokyo collection to New York City's "Little Tokyo" neighborhood to educate the people about the sneakers, and to learn more about the Japanese snacks that came with the kicks. We picked their brains about their favorite colorways and alternate nicknames they'd give the sneakers, while supplying them with savory sweets from the other side of the world.

In the end, we gave away a pair and discovered that most everyone we encountered absolutely loved the Tokyo NMDs.