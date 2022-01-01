Love is in the air this cuffing season – for Woah Vicky and John "Boonk Gang" Gabbana, that is. On January 1st, the 21-year-old started her new year with a bang, surprising her over eight million followers with a video montage of her and Boonk's sweetest moments together, layered over Lil Durk's "India Pt. 3."

The Atlanta native tagged her man in the caption, also dropping off some heart emojis alongside a ring emoji. The 20-second long clip sees the lovers hanging out at home, hitting the gym together, trying out different filters, travelling, and most importantly, sharing plenty of laughs.

Vicky's video has been viewed nearly 3,000,000 times on TikTok, with half a million of those people liking the clip to send the happy couple well wishes. Over on Twitter, plenty of people have joined the conversation about Boonk and his new girl. "PLOT MF TWIST," one user wrote, reposting the original video for more people to see.

"Beautiful Black couple. Thriving," one highly liked reply reads, with the poster throwing some subtle shade at Vicky's problematic history with being accused of blackfishing. "New Durk and India," someone else joked, bringing up one of the app's other favourite hip-hop couples.

From the sounds of thinks, both Boonk and Woah Vicky have strengthened their relationship with God, which ultimately brought them closer together. One of the posters mentioned the latter's traumatizing experience at a Hollywood mansion party that reportedly caused her to question the industry, check the video out for yourself below.

What do you think of John Gabbana and his new girlfriend? Leave a comment and let us know.