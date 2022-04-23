The Stoner King of Hip-Hop, Wiz Khalifa, has been keeping himself busy. Aside from his daily smoke sessions and appearances across the country, the “Black and Yellow” rapper has been focused on bettering his mind, health, and body as he has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing for the past couple of years.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

When the “Young Wild & Free” rapper gets some time away from the stage, he loves showing off his life behind the scenes. This usually means, killer workouts, smoke tricks, and generally, a happy, optimistic vibe.

All these elements are on display in Wiz's TikToks below.

The routine.

Smoking and singing.

Wiz doesn’t care what the haters have to say. Take his advice, “get u sum” little a** shorts for the gym.

Classic Wiz sound, classic Wiz face.

Imagine telling the Stoner King he can’t smoke?

Quick dance break.

If you’ve been wondering what’s been on Khalifa man’s mind, here are your answers.

Looks like Wiz has two Sundays in his week. But we already knew he smokes all day, everyday.

Wiz with the morning motivation talk.

One smoker to another.