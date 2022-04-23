You can typically count on Wiz Khalifa to either be in the gym or smoking a joint.
The Stoner King of Hip-Hop, Wiz Khalifa, has been keeping himself busy. Aside from his daily smoke sessions and appearances across the country, the “Black and Yellow” rapper has been focused on bettering his mind, health, and body as he has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing for the past couple of years.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
When the “Young Wild & Free” rapper gets some time away from the stage, he loves showing off his life behind the scenes. This usually means, killer workouts, smoke tricks, and generally, a happy, optimistic vibe.
All these elements are on display in Wiz's TikToks below.
The routine.
@wizkhalifa
Back at it ðâ¬ Iced Out Necklace by Wiz Khalifa - Wiz Khalifa
Smoking and singing.
@wizkhalifa
My bitch wild wit no milesâ¬ original sound - Wiz Khalifa
Wiz doesn’t care what the haters have to say. Take his advice, “get u sum” little a** shorts for the gym.
@wizkhalifa
Get u sumâ¬ original sound - Wiz Khalifa
Classic Wiz sound, classic Wiz face.
@wizkhalifa
So goodâ¬ Wiz laughing - Wiz Khalifa
Imagine telling the Stoner King he can’t smoke?
@wizkhalifa
See ya âð¾â¬ original sound - Wiz Khalifa
Quick dance break.
@wizkhalifa
In between rounds ð¦ðâ¬ Activated - Lil Eazzyy
If you’ve been wondering what’s been on Khalifa man’s mind, here are your answers.
@wizkhalifaâ¬ gibby likes careless whisper very much - unicorn shartâ¤ï¸
Looks like Wiz has two Sundays in his week. But we already knew he smokes all day, everyday.
@wizkhalifaâ¬ original sound - Wiz Khalifa
Wiz with the morning motivation talk.
@wizkhalifa
Real talkâ¬ original sound - Wiz Khalifa
One smoker to another.
@wizkhalifa
Since y’all keep sayin i look like Dogg ð¦ðâ¬ Who Am I (What's My Name?) - Snoop Dogg