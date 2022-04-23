The Stoner King of Hip-Hop, Wiz Khalifa, has been keeping himself busy. Aside from his daily smoke sessions and appearances across the country, the “Black and Yellow” rapper has been focused on bettering his mind, health, and body as he has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing for the past couple of years. 

When the “Young Wild & Free” rapper gets some time away from the stage, he loves showing off his life behind the scenes. This usually means, killer workouts, smoke tricks, and generally, a happy, optimistic vibe.

All these elements are on display in Wiz's TikToks below.

The routine.

Back at it ð

Smoking and singing.

My bitch wild wit no miles

Wiz doesn’t care what the haters have to say. Take his advice, “get u sum” little a** shorts for the gym.

Get u sum

Classic Wiz sound, classic Wiz face. 

So good

Imagine telling the Stoner King he can’t smoke? 

See ya âð¾

Quick dance break.

In between rounds ð¦ð

If you’ve been wondering what’s been on Khalifa man’s mind, here are your answers. 

Looks like Wiz has two Sundays in his week. But we already knew he smokes all day, everyday.

Wiz with the morning motivation talk. 

Real talk

One smoker to another.

Since y’all keep sayin i look like Dogg ð¦ð

