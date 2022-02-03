There have been plenty of discussions of a Smoker's Olympics in hip-hop, and while it's happened to smaller degrees, Styles P wants to bring out the big dogs for a smoke out. The rapper was on The Personal Party Podcast recently where he said that he could out smoke Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Berner, Curren$y, and practically any other MC with a high cannabis tolerance.



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Many of the rappers Styles called out responded in the comment section but he was still determined to smoke each one of them under the table. Wiz Khalifa recently responded, offering his praise for all of the rappers Styles listed as artists he grew up on. "It's all love. I respect my OGs. Everybody that raised me. I smoked and listened to all of y'all music. My motto is if you can't smoke weed to it, I don't want to listen to it. So, you on that list. I love you," said Wiz before adding that he'll bring top-notch weed that'll put Styles out of commission.

"Snoop if your old head. Curren$y is your young n***a. I'm Curren$y's young n***a. So you know what the young n***as do. We gon' some shit that's gon' fold you like a chair, you dig what I'm sayin'?" Wiz continued. However, he is willing to join in the event with hopes that they could bring it to Triller.