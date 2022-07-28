mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa & Girl Talk Team Up On Funky New Single "Big Daddy Wiz"

Aron A.
July 28, 2022 15:04
Big Daddy Wiz
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Girl Talk

Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk bring upbeat vibes for their new collab.


Wiz Khalifa is inching closer to the release of his new album, Multiverse. The rapper and entrepreneur built up anticipation for the project over the past few months, which is expected to drop at midnight. However, he's giving fans a final taste of what's to expect with his new single, "Big Daddy Wiz." On his latest and final offering off of Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa gets into some funk-inspired vibes in collaboration with Girl Talk. And much like the past few singles he's released, it's becoming quite evident that Wiz has gained even more confidence in his vocal range. "Big Daddy Wiz" is a bubbly bop filled with old-school energy. We're excited to hear Multiverse in its entirety.

Check his latest song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
You’ve gotta remember, he don’t feel like me
He don’t roll you one up and let you chill like me
Wear Gucci loafers, I don’t feel Nikes
You shouldn’t fuck with him unless them hundreds peel like these

Wiz Khalifa Girl Talk
