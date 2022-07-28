Wiz Khalifa & Girl Talk Team Up On Funky New Single "Big Daddy Wiz"

Wiz Khalifa is inching closer to the release of his new album, Multiverse. The rapper and entrepreneur built up anticipation for the project over the past few months, which is expected to drop at midnight. However, he's giving fans a final taste of what's to expect with his new single, "Big Daddy Wiz." On his latest and final offering off of Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa gets into some funk-inspired vibes in collaboration with Girl Talk. And much like the past few singles he's released, it's becoming quite evident that Wiz has gained even more confidence in his vocal range. "Big Daddy Wiz" is a bubbly bop filled with old-school energy. We're excited to hear Multiverse in its entirety.

Quotable Lyrics

You’ve gotta remember, he don’t feel like me

He don’t roll you one up and let you chill like me

Wear Gucci loafers, I don’t feel Nikes

You shouldn’t fuck with him unless them hundreds peel like these

