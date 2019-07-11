mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" Star Denise Nickerson Passes Away At 62

By
  July 11, 2019 02:54
  181 Views
The actress will forever be remembered.

One of the most notable movie moments that millions of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory fans have etched into their memories is when Violet Beauregarde stupidly chewed on a piece of three-course-meal gum. It was then that she swole up into a blueberry when the dessert kicked in, and she was rolled off by the singing Oompa Loompas to be juiced.

Sadly, Denise Nickerson, the child actress who portrayed Violet in the 1971 adaptation of author Roald Dahl's novel, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 62. According to reports, last year Nickerson suffered a stroke and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Since that time, her family has shared updates about her status, hoping that Nickerson would recover. As medical bills stacked up, Nickerson's family even reached out for help through crowdfunding sources.

News began to circulate on Tuesday that the actress's family planned on removing her from life support following Nickerson's bout with pneumonia prior to her seizure. Julie Dawn Cole, the actress who played Veruca Salt opposite Nickerson, honored her co-star in a tweet. "So very sorry to say that my dear friend and Wonka sister, Denise Nickerson, has goneð," Cole wrote. We send our condolences to Nickerson's family and friends.

Entertainment News roald dahl gene wilder willy wonka and the chocolate factory veruca salt Violet Beauregarde julie dawn cole denise nickerson rip
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
ENTERTAINMENT "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" Star Denise Nickerson Passes Away At 62
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES