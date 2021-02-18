Willis The Lion Bares It All On "I Had A Bad Night"

Atlanta's Willis The Lion has been one of the most consistent creative forces in the city's local scene for years, but 2020 brought plenty of huge changes for the rising artist. Following the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, Willis was featured in a Sprite commercial that aired throughout the 2020 NBA Finals, and he went on to release his debut album I'm OK, I Think in December.

Throughout his career, Willis has been open and candid about his struggles with depression, and earlier this week, he revealed to his fans that a few weeks ago he had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide. In his latest song "I Had A Bad Night," which arrives today, the Atlanta artist details his headspace during those dark moments and offers a light for fans who are also dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts.

In light of Willis The Lion's brutally honest testimony on "I Had A Bad Night," know that if you or any of your loved ones has thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a version of myself I don't like

I've been sitting in the dark all my life

I've been staring at this ceiling every night

Every day, are you okay? I'm a liar, I don't know what else to say