Willie The Kid & V Don Drop Off "Deutsche Marks 2"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 12:39
Deutsche Marks 2
Willie The Kid & V Don

Willie The Kid and V Don set the bar on "Deutsche Marks 2."


Willie The Kid and V Don showcased their chemistry on plenty of occasions but 2017's Deutsche Marks proved just how fitting Willie's penchant for lyricism is to V Don's production style. They've continued to showcase this chemistry on plenty of occasions but the pair have reunited for the sequel. Stacked with 12 songs, the project is filled with pristine storytelling and grimey East Coast production with appearances from Vado, Eto, Flee Lord, and Jai Black. 

Check the tracklist below.

1)  “Rare Sighting”
2)  “Plum Wine”
3)  “Mother Of Pearls” Feat. Eto
4)  “Formula”
5)  “Audubon Ballroom”
6)  “Glass Shopping” Feat. Vado
7)  “Minutiae”
8)  “Sepia Tone 2”
9)  “4th Quarter” Feat. Jai Black & Flee Lord
10)  “Keep Counting”
11)  “The Vaccine”
12)  “Darling, Darling”

