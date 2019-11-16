Will.i.am ran into some major issues on Friday night during a flight traveling from Brisbane to Sydney, according to XXL. In a series of real-time updates, the rapper unleashed a tirade of tweets calling out Qantas Airline.

"I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant," he posted. "I don’t want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour."

He continued to call out, what he believed to be, acts of racism by the flight attendant.

"This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall," he wrote" "She sent the police after me because I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones."

".@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵," another tweet said."

Before he was done, Will.i.am commented on several fan responses to his tweets. Head to his Twitter page to check out the rest of his responses.