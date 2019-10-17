mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley Teams Up With U.K.'s Kamille On "Don't Answer"

Aron A.
October 17, 2019 13:34
261 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Don't Answer
Kamille Feat. Wiley

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kamille brings Wiley into her world on "Don't Answer."


Kamille's spent roughly a decade behind the scenes working with some of the biggest artists as a songwriter and collaborators. In the past few years, she's stepped out on her own and established herself in her own right. Today, she unleashed a brand new single titled, "Don't Answer" featuring the Godfather of Grime, Wiley. The song is R&B with tinges of grime in the synth bassline. Wiley brings a more energetic vibe to the track while sitting fitting into what Kamille laid down before.

Wiley's been active in his own right in recent times. He's let off a few singles in the past year in anticipation of Godfather 3 which is hopefully arriving before the year's end. Most recently, he grabbed Future, Nafe Smallz, and Chip for "Givenchy Bag."

Quotable Lyrics
I thinks he's addicted, real life
This couldn't be scripted, she feel low
She come and feel lifted, it was me
But now the love shifted, she on point

Kamille
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  261
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kamille Wiley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiley Teams Up With U.K.'s Kamille On "Don't Answer"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject