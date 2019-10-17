Wiley Teams Up With U.K.'s Kamille On "Don't Answer"

Kamille's spent roughly a decade behind the scenes working with some of the biggest artists as a songwriter and collaborators. In the past few years, she's stepped out on her own and established herself in her own right. Today, she unleashed a brand new single titled, "Don't Answer" featuring the Godfather of Grime, Wiley. The song is R&B with tinges of grime in the synth bassline. Wiley brings a more energetic vibe to the track while sitting fitting into what Kamille laid down before.

Wiley's been active in his own right in recent times. He's let off a few singles in the past year in anticipation of Godfather 3 which is hopefully arriving before the year's end. Most recently, he grabbed Future, Nafe Smallz, and Chip for "Givenchy Bag."

Quotable Lyrics

I thinks he's addicted, real life

This couldn't be scripted, she feel low

She come and feel lifted, it was me

But now the love shifted, she on point