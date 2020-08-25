mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wifisfuneral Drops Off New Single "Back Ache"

Mitch Findlay
August 25, 2020 14:05
170 Views
01
1
2020 Alamo2020 Alamo
2020 Alamo

Back Ache
Wifisfuneral

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

His a new album set to arrive at the end of the week, Wifisfuneral fires off his raunchy new single "Back Ache."


Wifiifuneral has been keeping his head down in preparation for his upcoming album Pain?, his official follow-up to his longrunning Ethernet series. And with that album set to drop on Friday, August 25th, Wifi has come through with a brand new single "Back Ache," an x-rated and melodic release. Though previous tracks found Wifi spitting bars in his bag, this one finds him sliding through on a melodic tip, firing off suggestive lyrics with a devil-may-care demeanor. 

"Let me see that pussy on FaceTime, you got that wet-wet I heard it through the grapevine," he sings. "I'm on the pills and the liquor at the same time, I'm trying to walk it like a dog, no greyhound." He quickly channels Future with a flow-switch, calling back to "Where Ya At" as he rounds out his opening verse. While the subject matter keeps this one firmly within late-night territory, it's still interesting to see Wifi exploring new sonic directions, finding confidence as he brings different styles to the table. Hopefully Pain? will feature more where that came from -- check back this Friday, when that arrives in full. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Let me see that pussy on FaceTime,
You got that wet-wet I heard it through the grapevine
I'm on the pills and the liquor at the same time,
I'm trying to walk it like a dog, no greyhound

Wifisfuneral
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  170
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wifisfuneral
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wifisfuneral Drops Off New Single "Back Ache"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject