Wifisfuneral Drops Off New Single "Back Ache"

Wifiifuneral has been keeping his head down in preparation for his upcoming album Pain?, his official follow-up to his longrunning Ethernet series. And with that album set to drop on Friday, August 25th, Wifi has come through with a brand new single "Back Ache," an x-rated and melodic release. Though previous tracks found Wifi spitting bars in his bag, this one finds him sliding through on a melodic tip, firing off suggestive lyrics with a devil-may-care demeanor.

"Let me see that pussy on FaceTime, you got that wet-wet I heard it through the grapevine," he sings. "I'm on the pills and the liquor at the same time, I'm trying to walk it like a dog, no greyhound." He quickly channels Future with a flow-switch, calling back to "Where Ya At" as he rounds out his opening verse. While the subject matter keeps this one firmly within late-night territory, it's still interesting to see Wifi exploring new sonic directions, finding confidence as he brings different styles to the table. Hopefully Pain? will feature more where that came from -- check back this Friday, when that arrives in full.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Let me see that pussy on FaceTime,

You got that wet-wet I heard it through the grapevine

I'm on the pills and the liquor at the same time,

I'm trying to walk it like a dog, no greyhound