Westside Tut Taps Lil Tjay & Tee Grizzley For "Don't Let Go 2 (Deluxe)"

The deluxe edition trend certainly isn't new but 2020 made it into common practice. Rappers would drop their album, wait a few weeks, then revamp the tracklist with a few new tracks. Westside Tut is bringing the deluxe trend into the new year, maintaining his high momentum from 2020. The rapper dropped off his latest project, Don't Let Go 2 in July. Loaded with high profile names attached to the tracklist, he reloads the original tracklist with an additional four tracks with some major names. Sada Baby assists on "Play Cousin" while Tee Grizzley, who appears on the original tracklist, makes another appearance on "43 & 0." Additionally, Lil Tjay also pulls up for the record, "On Me."

