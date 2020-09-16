The past few days have been eventful for presidential hopeful Kanye West. As he's found himself dealing with controversy within the realm of politics, namely his desperate bid to get on the ballot, he's recently taken issue with the record industry at large. This morning, he unleashed a series of tweets that revealed details of his contract and his feud with Forbes CCO Randall Lane. Some might be concerned about Kanye's online antics but it seems like others, even those who've grown to dislike Kanye, have agreed about his stance on industry politics.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Now, every single time Kanye West goes on a rant, many wonder if anyone's reached out to him to see if he's okay. Apparently, Westside Gunn recently hopped off the phone with 'Ye after Twitter restricted him from tweeting. Gunn confirmed that Kanye West has been restricted from tweeting while showing his support.

"Just got off the phone with bro @kanyewest there really stopping his Tweets SMH," he tweeted. "This shit has to STOP!!!!!!! only GOD can give u that kindve of strength to speak and they don’t like that shit."

It's unclear when Kanye West will be allowed to use the platform again but it seems safe to say that he'll have an arsenal of tweets ready to unload onto the timeline.

