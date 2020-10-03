Westside Gunn & Black Thought Take It To South Philly On "Ishkabibble's"

The Griselda crew is back in full swing after having to delay their month-long run in August. Westside Gunn just came through with his third solo project of the year, WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE, serving as his official debut on Shady Records. Hailing budding underground stars and bonafide legends alike, Gunn's latest project boasts several outstanding moments but it's his collaboration with Black Thought that truly stands out. Beat Butcha and Daringer hold down the production on this one, delivering that signature Griselda sound with crunchy snares and hypnotic loops. Westside Gunn comes through swinging with his nasal vocals making artful boasts like, "Bodies on the nine/ Murakami with the rhyme/ My shooter rockin' red Muslim garms 'cause he Slime." With no hook to connect them, Black Thought rides the beat flexing his storytelling abilities, recounting the rise of a dope boy in South Philadelphia.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Them fiends histamines keep 'em with a snotty nose

What a waste like the place where that shotty goes

They'll prolly doze in the corner, tell 'em "Adios"

Heron could cop a fake rhyme, but he pushin' neon

This coke'll knock the face off the Sphinx like 'Leon

