Westside Boogie Warms Up With New Freestyle

True, the wait between Everything's For Sale and his yet-to-be-released Shady Records sophomore album is getting a little unbearable, but Westside Boogie hasn't exactly left fans high and dry. In addition to a few stage-setting skits, Westside Boogie has been generously sharing new freestyles throughout the past year -- including the brand new "Glory Of The God."

As per tradition, Westside Boogie keeps this one brief, clocking in at a little over one minute. Still, there are enough bars to ensure satisfaction and should Boogie be bringing this energy when his album does arrive, were likely in for a treat. The Compton emcee's clever pen game and understated delivery keep him engaging throughout. "What's a fight when it was titans that I sparred," he raps. "That's how I ended up with lightning in a jar / you gon die behind a bar."

We look forward to hearing what he's been cooking up on a larger scale -- check out "Glory Of The God" now, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

What's a fight when it was titans that I sparred

That's how I ended up with lightning in a jar

You gon die behind a bar

Devil tried to scratch my body with his claws