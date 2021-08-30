mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Boogie Warms Up With New Freestyle

Mitch Findlay
August 30, 2021 17:17
Image via YouTube

Glory Of The God
Westside Boogie

Westside Boogie keeps the ball rolling with his new freestyle "Glory Of The God."


True, the wait between Everything's For Sale and his yet-to-be-released Shady Records sophomore album is getting a little unbearable, but Westside Boogie hasn't exactly left fans high and dry. In addition to a few stage-setting skits, Westside Boogie has been generously sharing new freestyles throughout the past year -- including the brand new "Glory Of The God."

As per tradition, Westside Boogie keeps this one brief, clocking in at a little over one minute. Still, there are enough bars to ensure satisfaction and should Boogie be bringing this energy when his album does arrive, were likely in for a treat. The Compton emcee's clever pen game and understated delivery keep him engaging throughout. "What's a fight when it was titans that I sparred," he raps. "That's how I ended up with lightning in a jar / you gon die behind a bar."

We look forward to hearing what he's been cooking up on a larger scale -- check out "Glory Of The God" now, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

What's a fight when it was titans that I sparred
That's how I ended up with lightning in a jar
You gon die behind a bar
Devil tried to scratch my body with his claws

