Gun manufacturer Colt announced they would be halting the production of their AR-15 earlier this week. They believe that the current U.S. market is already oversaturated with the product.

President and CEO Dennis Veilleux shared a message through the company’s Facebook page explaining the choice that reads, "The fact of the matter is that over the last few years, the market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity. Given this level of manufacturing capacity, we believe there is adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future."

While the company claims the decision is not a result of political pressure, the banning of AR-15’s has been an extremely polarizing debate in the political realm. After an assault rifle was used during the shooting in El Paso that resulted in the death of twenty-two people, Presidential candidate, Beto O'Rourke, has been loudly outspoken against the weapon. The issue is especially personal to the Congressman as El Paso is O’Rourke’s hometown. He has been vocal about taking on gun control if he is elected to office.

Colt will continue to make the weapon to meet law enforcement and military needs. Their statement to this effect reads, “Our warfighters and law enforcement personnel continue to demand Colt rifles and we are fortunate enough to have been awarded significant military and law enforcement contracts.”