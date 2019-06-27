If you're reading this, it's likely that you're patiently awaiting the arrival of some new music from Kendrick Lamar. After all, it's been a minute since Pulitzer Kenny last graced us with a full-length album. Given everything he has accomplished since DAMN, all signs point to a promising future from the young GOAT contender. Yet sometimes, when tomorrow feels out of reach, we must look to the past for satisfaction. Seeing as today's Throwback Thursday falls upon June 27th, it seems fitting to highlight an underrated gem from Kendrick's radio run.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On November 11th, 2014, Kenny swung by 97.9 The Box to try his hand at the late DJ Screw's legendary "June 27th" instrumental, a Houston classic through and through. The clip finds a hungry Kendrick going off the dome like a true student of the game, requesting words on the fly to test his improvisational prowess. "Throw a word up, I can freestyle for hours," he spits, inviting the hosts to a real-time challenge. "I can do it in the room, in the shower, I can do it for the shoot, for the rap, in the booth, I can do it for the love, for the power."

Anyone who professes an admiration for the craft will likely find pleasure in this, and it's crazy to see the speed at which Kenny's mind can kick up rhyme schemes and clever worldplay. "When you come around Long Beach, when you come around TDE, they watch," he spits, "like Baywatch, but nothing is watered down, everybody see me right now." On paper, you might balk, but hearing him string together the segue with ease reveals a true mastery of his skillset. If you need a reminder of what Kenny can do when he's having fun with it, or are simply looking for a little bit of real hip-hop in action, look no further.

We know you love Throwback Content, so sound off in the comments if you want to see more articles of this nature. Respect to Kendrick Lamar for having the courage to go off the dome on the radio, and we look forward to hearing what he delivers next. Rest in peace to DJ Screw.