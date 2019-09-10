In a quickly evolving era of technology, it's hard to keep up with all the latest innovations but Apple's managed to keep everybody focused on what they have up their sleeves. Today, they're hosting the Apple Special Event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA where they'll be unveiling brand new products including the next generation of iPhones. The rumors surrounding the iPhone 11 have been running rampant in recent times. They'll unveil the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 that are set to replace the XS, XS Max, and XR models that were released last year.

In addition to the iPhone, they have other types of updates with their devices on the way. They'll be unveiling brand new details surrounding Apple Arcade, a new gaming subscription, as well as Apple TV+, a brand new streaming service that's aiming to compete with the other major streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Apple TV+ seems to be making a concerted effort to challenge its competitors witha lower price point of $4.99 a month. It's set to launch in 100 countries and will have shows ready for streaming on November 9th, 2019.

Apple Arcade will also be launching Apple Arcade for the same price, although it'll be available on September 19th and will include a wide range of games from classic titles to new, indie releases.