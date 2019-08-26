With the NBA season just a couple of months away, teams throughout the league are preparing for a long season ahead. The Western Conference will be one of the most compelling races to watch and the Los Angeles Lakers will be at the forefront of it all. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, there is no denying that they are contenders to win it all. One of their biggest rivals this season will be the Golden State Warriors who will be fighting to retain their status in the West.

The Warriors have moved from Oracle Arena to the Chase Center and on Monday, the media was given a tour of the arena. One of the best parts of the arena is the jumbotron which will be the biggest in the entire league. The scoreboard was already set up so that the media could see what it would look like after a game. In pure Warriors fashion, they trolled the Lakers by making the score 132-78 in favor of the Dubs.

This particular score prediction is a cocky one especially when you consider how the Lakers will probably be better than the Warriors this season. The Dubs have lost some of their best players while the Lakers made some key additions which will surely help improve their standing in the league.

It will be interesting to see if such a score ever comes to fruition or if the Lakers will blow the Warriors out of the water come October.