These past couple of years have been incredibly difficult for the Golden State Warriors as their team has faced significant injuries to its best players. Klay Thompson has been particularly dealt a rough hand as he tore his ACL in the 2019 Finals and even tore his Achilles in training camp prior to the 2020-2021 season. As a result, the Warriors haven't seen the postseason since 2019 and fans are starting to get worried about the future of the franchise.

Thompson is expected to be back this season although it appears as though the Warriors aren't happy with keeping the roster the same. There have been rumors that the Warriors want to get rid of guys like James Wiseman and that they even want to shop their seventh overall pick in the draft.

In a new report from The Athletic, it was revealed that Steph Curry, Thompson, and even Draymond Green are urging the Warriors front office to make a trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, as they believe he could fix a lot of their problems.

Per The Athletic:

"The Warriors’ trio of stars — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately, sources confirmed. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said their goal this offseason is to add more of a veteran presence. Should the Warriors go that route, Beal, the Washington Wizards’ guard who made third-team All-NBA, is deemed to be the best player and best fit for the Warriors among the players who could potentially be available this offseason."

Acquiring a player like Beal isn't going to be easy, especially when you consider how the star has yet to announce any sort of ill will towards the Wizards franchise. As it stands, Beal wants to remain a Wizard and until that changes, the Warriors can forget adding him to the roster in any capacity.

