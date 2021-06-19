Klay Thompson suffered an ACL injury during the NBA Finals in 2019 which kept him out for the entire 2019-2020 season. Right before the current NBA season, it appeared as though Thompson would be good to go for the Warriors, although he ended up tearing his Achilles during training camp, which came as yet another devastating blow the Warriors franchise.

Over the last few months, Thompson has been rehabbing his leg while also living the good life out in California. From time to time, Thompson will go live on IG for his followers and today, he was able to give his fans insight into his recovery. As he explains in the clip below, it is a very long process although he is optimistic he can be back in time for the new campaign.

"Hopefully early next season," Thompson said after being asked when he would be back. "The Achilles is like a 12-month recovery phase. I also have to factor in my left knee. I don't want to come back and be half myself. Recovery is going though. The Achilles is tedious."

The Warriors will need Thompson in the lineup in order to remain competitive. As it stands, the team is on a two-year playoff drought and the fans in San Francisco are waiting on something to cheer for. Hopefully, Klay will be back to his old self when he gets back.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images