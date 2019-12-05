This season has not been particularly kind to the Golden State Warriors as multiple injuries have led to an abysmal record. While the team is going through an abysmal stretch, there is still some hope on the horizon and for good reason. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be good as new heading into the next season and thanks to their record, they will be in a position to get a high draft pick. When you combine all of these factors, it becomes quite clear that the Warriors are about to be a problem.

According to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports Bay Area, many executives around the league seem to be distressed over the Warriors prospects. In fact, some teams are terrified of what kind of monster they'll become.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"The people I talk to around the league are really worried they are going to trade that first-round pick, the 2020 pick, because if they load up with an All-Star-type player with that pick, they are terrified," Haberstroh said. "Or if they land a Luka Doncic in the draft, they're terrified. So that 2020 pick, adding to the group they have established here with [Eric] Paschall stepping in right away, man, I think every team is going to try to do a gap year."

If the Warriors do get a top draft pick, the league is definitely going to see a huge shift next season. The Warriors have been deadly in the past and they stand to get even better.