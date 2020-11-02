If you're a Golden State Warriors fan, then you should probably know all about the "We Believe" era of the team which took place in the mid to late 2000s. The team's greatest accomplishment during this time is when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs when the Mavs were the first-overall seed and were expected to be strong contenders for the NBA title.

While the Warriors have won numerous championships over the past six seasons, the "We Believe" era remains beloved by fans everywhere. Now, the team will be paying homage to that team with some "Oakland Forever" City Edition uniforms. As you can see from the images below, the jersey mimics the uniform from the 2006-07 season, which is when the Warriors completed that magical upset.

“Oakland is and forever will be part of this franchise’s identity,” Rick Welts, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “The Oakland Forever campaign, in partnership with Rakuten, will deepen our ties and impact in Oakland through a dedicated focus on community efforts, advancing educational equity, and providing safe access to health and wellness resources.”

This is one of the few City Edition jerseys that have received widespread praise and it is easy to see why considering it plays on the nostalgia of a great era in basketball. If you're a Warriors fan, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.