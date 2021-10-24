Wale Issues A Reminder On "Name Ring Bell"

Wale certainly has a few classic projects under his belt. The Mixtape About Nothing remains a high-point in the blog era while 2012's Folarin remains a fan favorite, especially during his tenure under the MMG umbrella. Fans have long asked for a sequel to the project and on Friday, Wale delivered.

The rapper's latest body of work, Folarin II arrived roughly two years since he dropped, Wow... That's Crazy. On "Name Ring Bell," the rapper reminds everyone, including his haters, of his run over the past decade. "A lot of my haters is mad but I forgive 'em/ 'Cause every bad bitch in the city tatted Ambition," he raps over Trizzy's smooth production.

Check out the highlight off of Folarin II below. What's your favorite track off of the project?

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, lay low, nobody move 'till I say so

That's my hermano, we in Tulum stacking pesos

I remember plotting in a diner, me and J. Cole

Now we don't freestyle 'cause I been styling in some bankroll