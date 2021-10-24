mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Issues A Reminder On "Name Ring Bell"

Aron A.
October 24, 2021 17:10
234 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Name Ring Bell
Wale

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of "Folarin II."


Wale certainly has a few classic projects under his belt. The Mixtape About Nothing remains a high-point in the blog era while 2012's Folarin remains a fan favorite, especially during his tenure under the MMG umbrella. Fans have long asked for a sequel to the project and on Friday, Wale delivered. 

The rapper's latest body of work, Folarin II arrived roughly two years since he dropped, Wow... That's Crazy. On "Name Ring Bell," the rapper reminds everyone, including his haters,  of his run over the past decade. "A lot of my haters is mad but I forgive 'em/ 'Cause every bad bitch in the city tatted Ambition," he raps over Trizzy's smooth production.

Check out the highlight off of Folarin II below. What's your favorite track off of the project?

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, lay low, nobody move 'till I say so
That's my hermano, we in Tulum stacking pesos
I remember plotting in a diner, me and J. Cole
Now we don't freestyle 'cause I been styling in some bankroll

Wale
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  234
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wale
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wale Issues A Reminder On "Name Ring Bell"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject