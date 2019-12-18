Wale & Ty Dolla $ign Lend Lucky Daye A Hand On "Roll Some Mo (Remix)"

If there's one R&B artist that had a great year, it's Lucky Daye. The R&B singer was included on our fifteen R&B artists to watch in 2019 and rightfully so. He had a great year including the release of his debut album, Painted which is one of the best R&B albums of the year. As we approach the end of the year, he takes one of the singles off of the project and brings the song's official remix featuring two familiar faces.

Lucky Daye is back with Wale and Ty Dolla $ign for the official remix of "Roll Some Mo." Wale brings his smooth flow to the table while opening the track with a fluid spoken-word delivery before hopping into the verse. Ty Dolla $ign's smooth and sultry vocals hit the track and bring it to a new level.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hold up, wait before we go, I gotta roll up

Change my number, tired of n***as blowin' my phone up

Can't roll a paper, told her how to stuff a cone

Just Casamigos, I do not drink Patron