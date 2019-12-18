mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale & Ty Dolla $ign Lend Lucky Daye A Hand On "Roll Some Mo (Remix)"

Aron A.
December 18, 2019 14:23
196 Views
01
2
CoverCover

Roll Some Mo (Remix)
Lucky Daye Feat. Wale & Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lucky Daye serves up the remix.


If there's one R&B artist that had a great year, it's Lucky Daye. The R&B singer was included on our fifteen R&B artists to watch in 2019 and rightfully so. He had a great year including the release of his debut album, Painted which is one of the best R&B albums of the year. As we approach the end of the year, he takes one of the singles off of the project and brings the song's official remix featuring two familiar faces.

Lucky Daye is back with Wale and Ty Dolla $ign for the official remix of "Roll Some Mo." Wale brings his smooth flow to the table while opening the track with a fluid spoken-word delivery before hopping into the verse. Ty Dolla $ign's smooth and sultry vocals hit the track and bring it to a new level.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hold up, wait before we go, I gotta roll up
Change my number, tired of n***as blowin' my phone up
Can't roll a paper, told her how to stuff a cone 
Just Casamigos, I do not drink Patron

Lucky Daye
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  2
  196
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lucky Daye Wale Ty Dolla $ign
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wale & Ty Dolla $ign Lend Lucky Daye A Hand On "Roll Some Mo (Remix)"
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject