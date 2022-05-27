Von Miller’s revenge porn lawsuit has reached its conclusion as the court documents revealed that the court has officially ruled to toss out the case with prejudice, which means that another suit making the same claim cannot be filed. This marks the end of a two-year court process for the former Super Bowl MVP.

The new member of the Buffalo Bills was accused of sending sexually explicit pictures taken with an unnamed woman to two other celebrities in May 2020, according to TMZ. The woman, who has remained unnamed, says Miller sent the images via text message, saying things like “This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg."

While it is currently unclear whether or not both parties reached a settlement, it was evident that the woman accusing Miller was seeking monetary damages.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The former Denver Bronco star has not publicly commented on the accusations. It is also unclear whether or not the NFL conducted an investigation into the woman’s claims.

Miller’s career has been prolific in success. The 33-year-old linebacker earned his second Super Bowl ring in February when he and the Los Angeles Rams defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller joined the Rams in a blockbuster trade in November 2021. In March, he signed a massive 6-year, $120 million contract with the Bills.

