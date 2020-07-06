You'd think people would've learned from Virgil Abloh's failed Pop Smoke album cover that you've got to come correct when it comes to honoring "The Woo." Unfortunately, it doesn't look like A$AP Bari got the memo following claims that he plagiarized a design from April Skateboards to use for an official Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon merch collab with VLONE.



Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Graphic artist Patrick Savile called out VLONE via his IG Stories, posting images of the Pop Smoke merch alongside a chrome flower motif he designed for April Skateboards with a caption that read, "@vlone gone and pinched this graphic I did for @aprilskateboards." To make matters worse, Savile also added "There's no way they have a high rez [sic] version of this so his is a 72dpi png dropped on the meme font." The real nail in the coffin though was the proof he posted that the word "April" is actually embedded into one for the rosebuds, writing "Also the graphic has April's name on it." It's hard to tell by zooming in whether or not VLONE removed the April tag, but fans who ordered will have to wait to see as all merch is scheduled to ship out within 8 to 9 weeks. Let us know when you get it!

Peep the screengrabs from Patrick Savile's Instagram Story below, and let us know if you think Bari has some 'splaining to do:



Screenshot via @patricksavile IG Story



Screenshot via @patricksavile IG Story



Screenshot via @patricksavile IG Story