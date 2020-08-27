VL Deck Blesses The Bando On "Trap Pastor 3"

We've heard Gucci Mane call himself the Trap God. A$AP Ferg, the Trap Lord. But who's really delivering the sermon to the trap? VL Deck's taken on that responsibility for the course of his mixtape series Trap Pastor. The rapper returned last week with the third installment to the series. Laced up with fourteen tracks in total, VL Deck details the ins-and-outs of the trap house. The rapper's project includes a spoken word from Ferrari Simmons, as well as appearances from Skipp Da Savage and Mad Marcc.

It's been a busy year for VL Deck who's been unleashing new projects on what feels like a monthly basis. Ahead of Trap Pastor 3, he dropped off Trappin On Beats as well as a joint project with Skipp Da Savage called Jordan Pippen. Peep his latest effort below.