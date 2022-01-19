Virgil Abloh's passing came as a horrible loss to the fashion and design world. With Off-White, Virgil changed the way elitist fashion snobs viewed streetwear, and his work ultimately got him some incredible collaborations with the likes of Nike and Ikea. For the past couple of years, Abloh had been working at Louis Vuitton, where he was offering up some dope designs that helped propel the legacy of the brand forward.

Many had been waiting for a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Nike, although despite some teasers here and there, nothing had been made concrete. Over the past couple of weeks, pairs of Louis Vuitton-wrapped Nike Air Force 1 Lows had been appearing on Instagram, and it had fans excited about a potential release. Now, it appears as though the brown and white pair seen below, will be released, although it will take place through an auction on Sotheby's official website.

According to reports, this shoe will be limited to just 200 pairs between the sizes of 5 to 18. Every single pair will come with a lovely Louis Vuitton orange suitcase that is sure to appease all of the collectors out there. For now, pairs are expected to go between $5,000 to $15,000, although this could go higher depending on the bids. All of the proceeds will go towards Abloh's scholarship fund which was created as a way to give black fashion students an opportunity to pursue an education in their domain.

The auction is set to get started on January 26th and it will run until February 8th. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments section down below.

Image via Louis Vuitton

