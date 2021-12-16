Former NFL star Vincent Jackson tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 38. Jackson had gone missing in Florida, and he was eventually found dead in a hotel room. Following his death, the star's brain was donated to science, where a full autopsy was done. In recent years, many football stars have died from CTE, and the purpose of the investigation was to see if Jackson really did have the degenerative brain disease.

According to a report from The Athletic, Jackson's family and his widow Lindsey have confirmed the CTE diagnosis. In fact, Jackson had Stage 2 CTE which can cause "aggression, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation.” Lindsey spoke out about the diagnosis in a statement, noting that she hopes this research will help other athletes who are struggling, in the future.

“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson said per The Athletic. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future.”

CTE has become all too common in the NFL, and it is taking the lives of many. Hopefully, the research will lead to advancements that can help stop the symptoms from progressing in such a horrific way.

