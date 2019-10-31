Vince Staples Is Back With "Sheet Music" From Episode 2 Of The Vince Staples Show

It's been a while since the debut of The Vince Staples Show but we're back with episode two. The rapper just dropped off episode 2, "Sheet Music," which is a certified banger. The production hails from LeKen Taylor who delivers a bouncy and poppy beat for Vince to glide on. The song follows "So What" which arrived earlier this year.

Of course, it wouldn't be The Vince Staples show without a hilarious episode. This time around, the rapper delivers an episode that has cameos from some of the best from the West including Buddy as well as Ray J who once again proves that he's one of the greatest to ever do it.

With the release of two new singles, hopefully, this means that we can expect a new album from him in2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Margiela blue chucks

My hemi souped up

Darked skinned big butt

White linen Ku Klux

That's your baby mama in my bed sheets

That's your caby mama in my ced sheets



