Vince Staples Is Back With "Sheet Music" From Episode 2 Of The Vince Staples Show

Aron A.
October 31, 2019 15:34
Sheet Music
Vince Staples

With a cameo from Ray J.


It's been a while since the debut of The Vince Staples Show but we're back with episode two. The rapper just dropped off episode 2, "Sheet Music," which is a certified banger. The production hails from LeKen Taylor who delivers a bouncy and poppy beat for Vince to glide on. The song follows "So What" which arrived earlier this year. 

Of course, it wouldn't be The Vince Staples show without a hilarious episode. This time around, the rapper delivers an episode that has cameos from some of the best from the West including Buddy as well as Ray J who once again proves that he's one of the greatest to ever do it. 

With the release of two new singles, hopefully, this means that we can expect a new album from him in2020.

Quotable Lyrics
Margiela blue chucks
My hemi souped up
Darked skinned big butt
White linen Ku Klux
That's your baby mama in my bed sheets
That's your caby mama in my ced sheets

Vince Staples the vince staples show Buddy Ray J
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
