Nike still has at least one more colorway of Vince Carter's iconic Nike Shox BB4 in the stash - and you won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on them.

According to reputable sneaker source J23 App, the Shox BB4 will be returning to retailers this Friday, October 12 in a classic white, varsity red, metallic silver color scheme. The kicks will carry the familiar price tag of $160.

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

Nike Shox BB4 White & Varsity Red/J23 App

