Nike has a few more Nike Shox BB4 colorways to release before Vince Carter's illustrious NBA career comes to a close. Among them, a slick black, grey and red iteration that comes equipped with glossy leather detailing.

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

A specific release date for this latest colorway has not yet been announced but you can expect the kicks to launch on Nike.com in the very near future for the retail price of $160. Scroll down for a look at the official images and continue scrolling for additional photos.

