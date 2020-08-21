Vic Mensa Comes Out Swinging On "Dirt On My Name"

Many were ready to write off Vic Mensa, and there's no denying that a poll would have likely pointed to him being down-and-out entirely. Yet the man is no stranger to adversity. Instead, Mensa kept his head down and focused on honing his craft even further, allowing the venom to flow and manifest into creativity. Now, Mensa has come out swinging with The V Tape, an album that fans are already deeming to be a return to form for the Chicago rapper. Nowhere is that more evident than on the Hit-Boy produced "Dirt On My Name," a dark banger that finds him addressing criticism with a vengeance.

"Got a lot of dirt up on my name," he reflects," over Hit's claustrophobic production. "I might've had a rap beef with the whole game / I'm spraying everything, I don't really need to aim." In all honesty, it's genuinely refreshing to hear Mensa rapping with a chip on his shoulder once again, a reminder that prior to a few controversies he was being steadily praised for his talent on the mic. It seems as if fielding animosity only made him stronger, and if the early reactions to The V Tape are any indication, perhaps we're looking at the dawn of a new era for Vic Mensa.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got a lot of dirt up on my name

I might've had a rap beef with the whole game

I'm spraying everything, I don't really need to aim