A federal judge has upheld Vannessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

With the ruling coming in Wednesday, the federal judge concluded substantial evidence to proceed with the trial regarding Kobe Bryant’s crash photos. Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit, filed in September 2020, alleged that the pictures of the horrific accident that claimed the life of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna Bryant, amongst others, was a direct invasion of privacy that led to what Vanessa has described as deliberate and “extreme sadness.” Vanessa Bryant’s attorney went into further detail on the lawsuit, describing its importance and what it represents.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss,” said Luis Li, Bryant’s attorney, in an Associated Press-shared statement regarding the matter back in 2020. “The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant’s requests for information, saying it was ‘unable to assist with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so. It’s now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are.”

But there has been some movement regarding lawsuits surrounding this unfortunate incident. As of June 2020, Bryant settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the company involved in the horrific accident.

