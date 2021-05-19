Shortly after Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic passing in January of 2020, it was revealed that Sheriff's deputies who were on the scene ended up taking photos of the remains of all nine victims. In fact, one of the officers who got a hold of the images used them at a bar as a way to hit on women. It was a truly disgusting turn of events that had Vanessa Bryant feeling violated for her family. As a result, she promptly filed a lawsuit against the L.A County Sheriff's Department, where she received the four names of the deputies who snapped the photos.

Vanessa has since learned that firefighters on the scene also took photos of the bodies, although the firefighters in question will be fired. As for the deputies, Bryant put them on blast on social media, and now, L.A County is demanding her to stop. According to TMZ, the County has filed court documents claiming that Bryant is putting the deputies at risk.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The County believes that the lives of the deputies in question could be threatened, especially since her millions of followers know who they are now. They are effectively demanding that the court make her stop with the social media posts and to stop naming the deputies in future posts.

For now, Bryant has yet to respond to the demand, although we're sure that is something that will be taken care of internally. It's certainly a sensitive subject to discuss, and this won't be the last we hear of this ongoing dispute.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]