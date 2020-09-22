Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away at the beginning of this year after a helicopter crash, which took the lives of seven others. It has been hard for basketball fans to fully reflect on everything that Kobe meant to the sport.

With everything that fans are feeling about Kobe's passing, just imagine how Vanessa Bryant is dealing with all of this. She lost a child and a husband in that crash.

This week, Vanessa has found her name in the news as her mother accused her of "kicking her out" of her house following the accident. She has since responded to the accusations.

In other news, Vanessa has officially filed a lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff over the leaked photos that were taken at the crash site by deputies.

The pictures allegedly showed the bodies of Kobe and Gianna.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

Her lawsuit cites severe emotional distress, noting that "no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification."

The lawsuit also explains how the photos were leaked, pointing at one deputy who was trying to impress a woman at a bar, showing her the pictures.

Vanessa says that, after that, Sheriff Villanueva tried to cover it up by telling deputies to destroy the evidence and delete the photos from their phones. The families were not informed of the pictures, only finding out through the media.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online," specifies the lawsuit.

