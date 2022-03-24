Kobe Bryant's sneaker empire with Nike was one that many fans held near and dear to their hearts. In the aftermath of Kobe's passing, Nike suspended their production of Kobe sneakers, however, they eventually went back to creating retro colorways in time for Mamba Day in August of 2020.

Behind the scenes, Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Estate were looking to sign a new deal with Nike as their contract was coming to a close. In the end, Vanessa Bryant was looking to be pro sneakerhead, and she didn't agree with how Nike was doing business. As a result, she decided not to renew the contract with Nike, which led to some disappointment across the sneaker world.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

According to Shams Charania, Vanessa and Nike have remained in talks as now, they are agreeing to a brand new deal that will see both Kobe and Gianna models make their way to the market. This deal stipulates that "Nike is donating 100 percent of net proceeds of Gianna Bryant’s shoes to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation" all while a youth basketball center will be created in So-Cal. Needless to say, Vanessa is structuring this deal around the community.

It remains to be seen when new shoes will be produced for the masses, however, this new deal should be seen as a win for sneakerheads. It will also be a huge deal for those who benefit from the Bryant family's charitable endeavors. Hopefully, Vanessa Bryant gets her flowers for getting this deal done.