Vado Takes On Notorious B.I.G.'s "What's Beef" For His Latest Freestyle

September 03, 2019 19:04
What's Beef Freestyle
Vado

Vado flips a classic Biggie joint for his latest drop.


Vado hasn't slowed down in the past few years. Although he rose to fame a decade ago, he's continued to flood the streets with new music at whatever chance he gets. Whether its a freestyle, a collab or a new single, he makes sure that fans have something to ride out to on a regular basis. Now, the rapper came through with a brand new freestyle over an iconic East Coast beat from the 90s.

Biggie's "What's Beef" is undoubtedly a classic that's been freestyled over on more than a few occasions. Vado comes through with his take on the classic Biggie record for his latest freestyle. Vado goes in and delivers a detailed account of the streets' definition of beef and what comes with it.

Peep his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Truthfully, the game's effed up
Take it out your reach, under the seat is where the tech was
Gotta move different 'cause this business don't respect us
I was livin' brought us together like death does

