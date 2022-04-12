The latest YouTube content creators to land themselves in hot water are Eric Kanevsky and Yuguo Bai who, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, are being sued by the University of Southern California for bursting into classrooms and stopping instructors as they film videos in hopes of going viral.

The lawsuit alleges that the two men – who are not enrolled at the school – performed a series of pranks in classrooms located throughout the campus, their ultimate goal being to create "takeover prank videos."

The most recent incident took place a few weeks ago, when the pair dressed up in disguise as a Russian Mafia member and Hugo Boss, who manufactured Nazi uniforms during World War II while interrupting a lecture on the Holocaust.

As per the lawsuit, some of the students were so panicked that they fled the room, leaving their belongings behind. It's been said that the YouTubers presented "a credible threat of imminent classroom violence" with their antics.

Kanevsky and Bai were eventually arrested at gunpoint by officers in a parking lot near the classroom that they invaded. At this time, it remains unclear whether prosecutors will be moving forward with pressing criminal charges, but USC is attempting to get monetary compensation.

The university is seeking a "permanent injunction to stop Eric and Yuguo from ever doing this kind of stunt again, as well as financial damages," TMZ notes.

