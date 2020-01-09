UnoTheActivist Brings Out The Best In His Signature Whisper Flow On 'Lost Files 1'

Could we be witnessing the next big trap star of 2020? If burgeoning Soundcloud all-star UnoTheActivist has his way, you'll definitely be seeing more of him on "major platforms only" moving forward. However, he's decided to drop one final freebie for the 'Cloud with his latest mixtape offering, Lost Files 1.

Adapting a flow that sounds just one notch up from a whisper, UnoTheActivist delivers a fun project that could easily stand in as a retro 16-bit video game soundtrack. Lyrically, his delivery is fast-moving and at times inaudible, but more in a Ski Mask the Slump God way as opposed to Kanye West "scoopity poop'ing" his way through a song. Tracks like "Tell Me Lies" are quintessential trap, while the album opener "Testimony" shares similarities to DaBaby's Top 40 banger "Suge." Either way, Uno does a great job overall at starting the year off with a promising project that makes us want to hear more from him for sure in 2020. As he put it his Instagram caption to promote Lost Files 1 (seen above), "After this drop I’m nvr dripping on SoundCloud again." The glow up is real.

Give a listen to Lost Files 1 by UnoTheActivist below: