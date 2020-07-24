Back in 2018, Union and Jordan Brand came through with arguably two of the best Air Jordan 1 colorways of all-time. These colorways featured elements from some of the Jordan 1s most classic offerings, and fans were extremely eager to get their hands on some pairs. In fact, these pairs go for hundreds of dollars on the resale market as they were both rare and highly sought after.

Over the past few months, there have been rumblings that Union could be linking up with Jordan Brand again, this time on a pair of Jordan 4s. There have been some mockups shown on Instagram, but now, real images have surfaced online. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at the Union x Air Jordan 4 which comes in an "Off Noir/Brigade Blue-Dark Smoke Grey-Light Fusion Red" model. As you can see, the upper is mostly smokey grey while blue and creamy yellow tones appear throughout.

This collaboration is certainly unorthodox and the materials being used are unique for an Air Jordan 4. So far, the reactions have been pretty mixed although once official images are shown, this sentiment could change.

As for the release date, a placeholder of August 15th is being reported although this is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.