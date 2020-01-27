Undercover is one of Nike's favorite collaborators as every year, they come through with some new shoes for the masses. These collabs can range from high profile to more lowkey releases. Regardless of stock numbers, these collaborations are always fire and sneakerheads are constantly looking forward to them.

Now, Nike and Undercover have teamed up on the Nike React Presto which is a silhouette that was released last year. For those who don't know, this silhouette is a retooling of the original Presto except this particular model has React technology packed into the midsole. Of course, this makes the shoe a lot more comfortable. As for this collab, it will feature three new colorways including, white, black, and purple. All three offerings are unique in their own way and feature Undercover's signature speckled look on the midsole and lace guard. Undercover branding is placed on the insole alongside the Nike logo.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Tuesday, January 28th for $180 USD via the Nike SNKRS App select retailers. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these. Also, tell us what your favorite Undercover x Nike collab is.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike