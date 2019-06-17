The Golden State Warriors are moving to a new arena in San Francisco next season, ending their tenure at Oracle Arena aka "Roaracle."

In celebration of the raucous environment at Oracle, Under Armour and Stephen Curry are releasing an equally loud colorway of the Curry 6 later this week.

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

The "Roaracle" Curry 6 colorway features an eye-catching bright red upper with a neon-green outsole, and a decibel meter located on the midsole behind the SC logo; inspired by the thundering decibel levels of Oracle Arena, and a nod to the support of Dub Nation that is found across the world. The sockliner references "Roar" and "This is Our House," and the tongue also features a decibel meter, as the Warriors bid adieu to their longtime home of Oracle Arena.

Limited pairs of the Curry 6 Roaracle colorway will release across Japan, China, North America and select cities worldwide beginning June 21, just as the 2019 Under Armour Basketball Asia Tour readies for take off.

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA

Under Armour Curry 6 Roaracle/UA