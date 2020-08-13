For those unaware, Kobe Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft, by the Charlotte Hornets. Bryant was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac, and the rest was history. Bryant went on to win five championships with the Lakers and his highly-regarded as a top-five player of all time. In just a couple of weeks, Nike and Kobe fans will be celebrating "Mamba Week" which will be a particularly bittersweet time following Kobe's death in January.

Nike has plans to release a whole slew of Nike Kobe 5 Protros, including a brand new Undefeated collab that features two distinct colorways. The name of the back is called "What If" and references the teams that passed on the legendary superstar. The first colorway features colors from the 12 teams that passed over Kobe while the second colorway has an obvious Charlotte Hornets motif.

This sneaker will be exclusive to Undefeated stores and will be coming out on Thursday, August 27th for an undisclosed price. Both of these colorways are sure to be dope collector's items and if you were a Kobe fan, they are an absolute must-cop.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike